Céline Dion is now on TikTok!

In her grand entrance to the social platform, Dion revealed that her kids encouraged her to join.

While wearing a black hoodie with her name on it, she recalled a conversation with them, saying, “I got kids, ‘We have to get you on TikTok and all that.’ And I’m like “What? On TikTok?'”

Céline went on, “I’ve heard that before. Suddenly I’m becoming cool. Céline Dion is cool. That’s amazing.”

Dion captioned the video, “They told me, ‘Céline, it’s time…’ I asked, ‘Time for what?’ Turns out…something completely new. My team then said they’d handle everything, handed me back my phone, and then quietly disappeared. So here I am, learning how this TikTok world works…one video at a time! Thank you for being here, I’m glad we’re here together.”

Céline already has 4.7 million followers on TikTok.