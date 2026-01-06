Ben Affleck Stands by ‘Gone Girl’ Production Shutdown Over His Refusal to Wear Yankees Hat

Getty Images

Ben Affleck has no regrets over standing his ground over a hat on the set of the 2014 thriller “Gone Girl.”

The topic came up on a Netflix Instagram reel as Ben discussed Boston sports with his “The Rip” co-stars Matt Damon, Catalina Sandino Moreno and Sasha Calle.

Each star had a paddle that said “Ben” on one side and “Matt” on the other and answered questions related to which one was the bigger Boston fan.

Ben read a question regarding the Boston Red Sox longtime rival the New York Yankees that said, "Who refused to wear a Yankees cap for a movie?”

Affleck confessed, “That was me,” as Matt one-upped him, “Technically I passed on a movie…” which made Ben laugh. “It always has to be about Matt,” Affleck teased.

Damon then pointed out, “You actually shut production down because you wouldn’t wear a Yankees cap."

Speaking of “Gone Girl” filmmaker David Fincher, Ben insisted, "The director shut it down by insisting that I wear that. I just had to take time to explain to him why it was a bad idea.”

In the end, Affleck’s character Nick Dunne wore a New York Mets cap instead.

Ben had previously talked about his refusal to wear the hat back in 2014 while speaking with The New York Times.

He said, "That was the only fight David and I had, and it was a legitimate fight.”

Affleck recalled, “I said, ‘David, I love you, I would do anything for you, but I will not wear a Yankees hat. I just can’t. I can’t wear it because it’s going to become a thing, David. I will never hear the end of it. I can’t do it.’ And I couldn’t put it on my head.”

Ben called it an “uprising” and “a coup,” adding, "It was a one-man riot against the Yankees."

Affleck said settling on the Mets was “very Switzerland.”