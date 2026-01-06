Getty Images

Weeks after announcing their split, comedian Amy Schumer has filed for divorce from Chris Fischer.

Based on court records obtained by People magazine, Schumer filed the divorce papers on Tuesday in New York County.

In December, Amy took to Instagram to share the news on their split.

She wrote, "Blah blah blah Chris and I have made the difficult decision to end our marriage after 7 years. We love each other very much and will continue to focus on raising our son."

Schumer went on, "We would appreciate people respecting our privacy at this time. blah blah blah not becisse I dropped some lbs and thought I could bag s basket and not because he’s a hot Janlmes beard award winning chef who can still pull some hot tail. Amicable and all love and respect! Family forever.”

A source also told People magazine, "There's nothing ugly. It's a cohesive split. They've just been finalizing a few things.”