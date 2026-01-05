Celebrity News January 05, 2026
Kim Kardashian’s Daughter North West Shows Off Black Grill, Turquoise Hair & New Piercing
North West, 12, has a bold new look!
The daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West recently debuted a piercing on the bridge of her nose, black grills, and turquoise hair.
She showed off the look on TikTok while dancing and lip syncing with a friend.
In the videos, North wears a gray miniskirt, white T-shirt, and black fur boots.
She completes the look with a blinged-out manicure and the custom diamond-encrusted skull necklace she got from mom Kim for Christmas.
In one caption, North wrote, “We da real rockstars🧟♀️🧟♀️.”
Back in October, the preteen showed off another eye-catching look featuring fake face tattoos, which included a star under her eye and her name in cursive on her left cheek.
North was wearing grills and a fake nose piercing, too!
She captioned one of the TikToks, “Fake piercings and fake tatts 4 life.”
To go with her grills and fake tattoos, West rocked blue braids!
In November, Kim opened up to Niecy Nash-Betts about North’s beauty and fashion choices in a Complex “GOAT Talk” video.
Kim explained how North responds when people don’t like her choices. “She writes back to a comment, and she goes, 'This is such a nonissue.’"
Kim felt it was a “good clapback.”
Kardashian went on, “Her and her girlfriends, they love doing costumes, they love doing looks. It’s Halloween season, so they put on fake tattoos on their face, fake piercings. They all had their colored hair.”