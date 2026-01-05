TikTok

North West, 12, has a bold new look!

The daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West recently debuted a piercing on the bridge of her nose, black grills, and turquoise hair.

She showed off the look on TikTok while dancing and lip syncing with a friend.

In the videos, North wears a gray miniskirt, white T-shirt, and black fur boots.

She completes the look with a blinged-out manicure and the custom diamond-encrusted skull necklace she got from mom Kim for Christmas.

In one caption, North wrote, “We da real rockstars🧟‍♀️🧟‍♀️.”

Back in October, the preteen showed off another eye-catching look featuring fake face tattoos, which included a star under her eye and her name in cursive on her left cheek.

North was wearing grills and a fake nose piercing, too!

She captioned one of the TikToks, “Fake piercings and fake tatts 4 life.”

To go with her grills and fake tattoos, West rocked blue braids!

In November, Kim opened up to Niecy Nash-Betts about North’s beauty and fashion choices in a Complex “GOAT Talk” video.

Kim explained how North responds when people don’t like her choices. “She writes back to a comment, and she goes, 'This is such a nonissue.’"

Kim felt it was a “good clapback.”