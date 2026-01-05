Jennifer Lopez Reveals What She Wants in a Relationship After Ben Affleck Divorce

Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez got candid about love at her Up All Night in Vegas residency on Saturday at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

In a Instagram video posted by John Pascarella, Lopez revealed what she is looking for in a relationship, following her divorce from Ben Affleck.

J.Lo performed her 1999 track “If You Had My Love,” and shared, “When I first sang it, I was very young. I was a little baby in the woods and I sang it with a lot of hope.”

She went on, “But I’ve also sang it over the years. I’ve sang it while I was sad and I’ve sang it when I was happy. But now, today, you know how I sing it? I sing it in power.”

Making it clear what she’s looking for, Lopez said, “Because the truth is, if you wanted to have my love, you would have to earn it. You would have to treat me right. You would have to respect me.”

“You’d have to accept me for all that I am,” she went on. “You’d have to love me if you wanted my love.”

Jennifer, who has been married four times, later added, “Love is a complicated thing and I know that… you can’t have love without heartbreak. You can’t. That’s what you sign up for.”

The singer also joked about her marriage to Ben during the opening night of her show.

J.Lo recalled her 2016 residency Jennifer Lopez: All I Have, saying, “It’s been 10 years since my last residency… That went by in a blink.”

She teased, "I tell you… and I’ve only been married twice since then. That’s not true! It was only once, felt like twice. I’m kidding.”

“Things happen,” she joked, doing a kick before continuing, “and then get rid of them"

She insisted, "I’m better now!”

“Extra” recently spoke with Jennifer, who talked about putting the residency together — including performing some fun and moving covers!

According to J.Lo, the show is an evolution of her life, saying, “I think about what I want to say and… what the show is about, and it kind of lives and breathes and grows as it goes.”

She added, "I wanted it to be something new and surprising and that I had never done and kind of like do the things I’ve dreamed of doing onstage.”

Jennifer also described it as “a pop concert wrapped in a musical wrapped in a classic movie.”

As for where she is in her life and career going into 2026, she said she is “dancing through life” no matter what it throws at you.