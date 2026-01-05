‘Industry’ Star Myha’la & Armando Rivera Secretly Wed a Year Ago!

Getty Images

Stars Myha’la and Armando Rivera are married!

It turns out the couple secretly tied the knot one year ago.

The “Industry” actress, full name Myha'la Herrold, shared the news on Instagram as they celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary.

"One year of marriage ♾️💍,” she wrote. "Sos if this is how you’re finding out, promise we didn’t tell most everyone 😗.”

She shared a serious of photos from their big day and added, "Incredible photography by our dear friend @quillemons Speedy officiating by @jojoplutz Endlessly grateful to our friends and family for helping make this day so very magical.”

Myha’la chose a romantic ivory halter neck dress for the occasion, while Armando wore a black suit with a white shirt.

In one sweet photo, the couple cuddles with cats.