Getty Images

“Extra" Derek Hough and wife Hayley Erbert are first-time parents!

The couple welcomed a baby girl named Everley Capri Hough on December 29, 2025.

In an Instagram announcement they shared, "Every step of our lives has led us to you. Our hearts have been cracked wide open and our world is forever changed."

The couple revealed they were expecting back in July. Along with posting a video of Derek and Hayley celebrating the pregnancy with a sonogram, she wrote on Instagram, “We can’t believe the biggest thing to happen to us could be so small ♥️.”

Since then, “Extra” has rounded up guidance and well-wishes for the couple from Hollywood moms and dads, including Colin Farrell, Margot Robbie, Channing Tatum, Kirsten Dunst, Scarlett Johansson and Jessica Chastain.

While Margot offered to give Derek some practice with her baby, who was off camera, Kirsten stressed the importance of keeping technology away from the kids!

Dunst said, “Keep your kids away from YouTube. That changed my kids when I took that away… and as long as you can with the iPad.”

Channing chimed in, “Only use the iPad on an airplane.”

Kirsten continued, “Don’t let them get up and walk back and forth, ’cause once you set that precedent of you can walk down and up the aisles, you’re done, and no phones [at] restaurants. Suffer through bad meals because now my kids can sit through, like, really long meals.”

Scarlett Johansson and her “SNL”-star husband Colin Jost seem to have found the right balance with their busy careers and family life.

What’s their secret?

Scarlett told Derek, “We have two wonderful babysitters that are helping us out, so shout-out to them.”

Overall, Scarlett and Colin “make it work,” even with their busy schedules by “sharing responsibilities” and “communicating” with each other.