Getty Images

“Riverdale” alum Charles Melton, 35, is entering his dad era!

Over the weekend, his director girlfriend Camille Summers-Valli announced that they are expecting their first child together.

She wrote on Instagram, “Making a lil family.”



Along with the caption, Camille included a series of photos, including one of Charles kissing her baby bump.

In another snap, Camille is at the doctor’s office with Charles is sitting on the floor.

In response to the post, Charles’ “Warfare” co-star Michael Gandolfini commented, “Mom and dad!!! Love you both so much.”

The pair have kept their relationship off the radar, so it's unclear how long they’ve been together.

Years ago, he shared his take on relationships, telling Hunger magazine, “People need to mind their own f**king business, honestly. I don’t have Twitter [now X], and it’s one of the reasons why I don’t read through all my comments on social media, because people are always going to talk."

He went on, “No matter what, people have always talked, even before this age of Instagram, but back then you were less inclined to hear about someone talking about you, and honestly, it’s not their place to have any authority over my relationships. Not everyone is going to be a supporter or a fan of your relationship, and people need to remember that opinions aren’t facts.”