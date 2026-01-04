Tom Pelphrey Talks New Year’s Eve at Home with Kaley Cuoco & Daughter Matilda (Exclusive)

Getty Images

"Task" star Tom Pelphrey chatted with “Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi at the Critics Choice Awards 2026.

“Great way to start the year,” he said. “Happy to be out here representing the show."

“Task” stars Mark Ruffalo as a Philadelphia-based FBI agent in charge of a task force investigating a string of violent robberies against stash houses run by outlaw motorcycle gangs. Pelphrey plays a sanitation worker who robs “trap houses” in the area.

Pelphrey added of the HBO crime drama, “The show felt special when we were making it. You can't control how people receive it, but the reception has been pretty good.”

As for how he rang in New Year’s Eve with his fiancée Kaley Cuoco, he said with a laugh, “We were both just impressed to stay awake till midnight. I forgot it was New Year's Eve until about 11:30!”

As for New Year’s resolutions or goals, he doesn’t have any!

Laughing, Tom revealed he does not have upcoming projects at the moment. “I just sit home and say no to everything and be a dad. Eventually, I’ll work again.”