Getty Images

“Marty Supreme” star Timothée Chalamet won one of the biggest honors of the night at the 2026 Critics Choice Awards.

Chalamet beat out big names — Leonardo DiCaprio, Joel Edgerton, Michael B. Jordan, Ethan Hawke, and Wagner Moura.

During his acceptance speech, Timothée made sure to show his appreciation to his date Kylie Jenner, calling her “my partner of three years.”



He said, “Thank you for our foundation. I love you. I couldn't do this without you. Thank you from the bottom of my heart."

The camera panned to Kylie, who looked on lovingly.

Before hitting the stage, Timothée had been spotted kissing Kylie.

Timothée and Kylie didn’t hit the red carpet together since they arrived later to the show.