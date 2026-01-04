‘The Pitt’ Wins Big at Critics Choice Awards 2026

Getty Images

“The Pitt” dominated at the 2026 Critics Choice Awards!

The show was announced as the winner of Best Drama Series, beating out “Alien: Earth,” “Andor,” “The Diplomat,” “Paradise,” “Pluribus,” “Severance,” and “Task.”

Noah Wyle, the star of the show, took home the award for Best Actor in a Drama, beating out Billy Bob Thornton, Adam Scott, Mark Ruffalo, Diego Luna and Sterling K. Brown.

Before hitting the stage, Noah kissed his wife Sara Wells.

Onstage, Noah told the audience that it was “beautiful” to win the coveted award.

He also made sure to thank his wife, his castmates, and Warner Bros. before leaving the stage.

Katherine LaNasa won Best Supporting Actress in a Drama as her role as Dana Evans, going up against Nicole Beharie, Denée Benton, Allison Janney, Greta Lee and Skye P. Marshall.

During her acceptance speech, LaNasa emphasized that it was “a joy” to play her character.

Earlier in the evening, Katherine praised Noah, calling him “hard to beat” and a “steamroller” when it comes to awards.

While “The Pitt” was the standout in the drama categories, “The Studio” was the big winner in the comedy category, taking Best Comedy Series.