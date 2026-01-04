Ryan Coogler Remembers Rob Reiner: ‘My Heart Broke in a Million Pieces’ (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Director Ryan Coogler opened up about the success of his film “Sinners” on the Critics Choice Awards 2026 red carpet.

While speaking with “Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi, Coogler said, "I'm definitely taking it in as best I can, moving with gratitude because it don’t always work out like this, you know? You can put your heart into something and not connect. So, feeling definitely very blessed that this one did.”

He added, "I'm just riding a wave of gratitude, to be honest with you.”

Coogler said of his longtime working relationship with star Michael B. Jordan, “It's incredibly important to me… A relationship with somebody this talented, this focused, this gifted, this selfless, you know… we’ve been able to cultivate the relationship… for me, it's something that I never want to take for granted.”

Mona asked Ryan about the passing of Rob Reiner, and he said, “Condolences to his family. His work impacted me incredibly.”

He reminisced about seeing “When Harry Met Sally...” for the first time, saying, "I remember being young and me and my parents watching ‘When Harry met Sally...’ and just laughing, laughing they ass off at the scenes. That was, like, my first real interaction with an adult rom-com. That movie holds a special place in my heart.”

Ryan also talked of Rob’s versatility, sharing, “He was so able to adapt to whatever the story was, you know? You look at ‘This Is Spinal Tap’ versus something like 'Stand by Me,’ you know what I mean? Versus something like ‘When Harry Met Sally...’ or ‘The Princess Bride.’ He was able to be so fluid and let the story come to him.”