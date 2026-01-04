‘Pawn Stars’ Rick Harrison Marries Angie Polushkin

Getty Images

Rick Harrison of “Pawn Stars” just got hitched in Las Vegas.

Harrison wed Agripina “Angie” Polushkin at the Little White Chapel on Saturday, reports People.

In Vegas tradition, the couple was wed by an Elvis Presley impersonator!

Afterward the couple and their guests celebrated the nuptials at Harrison’s restaurant, Rick’s Rollin Smoke BBQ & Tavern.

Rick and Angie told People, "We are so excited to start this next chapter as husband and wife and celebrate with friends and family in Las Vegas, and also at our wedding later this month. It has been such an adventure already, and we are looking forward to all of it.”

Rick later told TMZ they had plans to celebrate in Mexico too.

"I'm happy we've made it official and excited for our celebration in Cancun later this month,” he said, adding, "I'm lucky to be able to call Angie my wife. She's the best.”

A rep told the site that Rick did not have a best man and that his “Pawn Stars” co-star Chumlee and son Corey were unable to attend.

Rick and Angie announced their engagement in March. TMZ reports he first popped the question in his living room, but his stepdaughters called him out as unromantic.

He nailed it the second time during a trip to Chile. Angie wrote on Instagram at the time, "We toured a beautiful winery in Chile and Rick got down on one knee 🥰.”

According to TMZ this is Rick’s fifth marriage.

Rick was previously married to Tracy Harrison, Kim Harrison, Deanna Burditt and Amanda Palmer.