Mickey Rourke’s Friend Sets Up GoFundMe to Fight His Eviction

Getty Images

Mickey Rourke is struggling financially.

The “Sin City” actor is facing eviction after failing to pay nearly $60,000 in rent, according to a complaint obtained by People magazine.

The court doc claims that Rourke began renting the property for $5,000 in March 2025. The rent was later increased to $7,000.

Due to his financial struggles, his friend Liya-Joelle Jones has set up a GoFundMe that was “created with Mickey’s full permission to help cover immediate housing-related expenses and prevent eviction.”

Liya-Joelle wrote, “Mickey Rourke is an icon — but his trajectory, as painful as it is, is also a deeply human one. It is the story of someone who gave everything to his work, took real risks, and paid real costs. Fame does not protect against hardship, and talent does not guarantee stability. What remains is a person who deserves dignity, housing, and the chance to regain his footing.”

Explaining the reason for the GoFundMe, Jones emphasized, “The goal is simple: to give Mickey stability and peace of mind during an extremely stressful time — so he can stay in his home and have the space to get back on his feet. Any donation, no matter the size, will make a real difference. And if you’re not able to contribute, sharing this page is a huge help and deeply appreciated. Thank you so much for your kindness, compassion, and support.”

The GoFundMe has raised $8K so far.