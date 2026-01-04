Michael B. Jordan Is Trying to Be ‘Best Version of Myself’ in 2026 (Exclusive)

Getty Images

“Sinners” star Michael B. Jordan spoke to “Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi at the 2026 Critics Choice Awards, where the film had 17 nominations!

Mona said, “First of all, 17 nominations for ‘Sinners’ — congratulations. What an incredible feat. What does that feel like?”

Michael replied, “It feels good… Listen, whenever you work really hard at something and you pour your everything into it, to be a part of this conversation... and people show their appreciation for what you do and admiration for the work. It feels good, you know, and it feels very rewarding.”

Mona went on, “It's going to be a long award season for you guys. Are you putting on your comfortable shoes? Are you working out to get ready for the long run it's going to be?”

He said, “I'm lucky. I'm in the edit right now for another movie. So, I get a chance to go back. I get to split my mind up a little bit between the two. So, I get a chance to work on the work and then get a chance to jump in here and celebrate my filmmaker, my rest of my cast and my crew with all the nominations that we've gotten across the board. So, it's pretty satisfying.”

Mona joked, “I think they need to change the rules because you gave two different performances. So, I think that requires two different nominations.”

Michael teased, “Okay… you going to start that petition? You go ahead… go ahead and go for it. Keep it up. Keep it up.”

Sharing what he was looking forward to at the award show, Jordan said, “Honestly, though, just to be around my cast and my crew, you know, we've been kind of off doing our own thing since we wrapped the film. And so, whenever we get a chance to all be up under one roof at one table, we might be the loudest table in there. We might be talking sh*t throughout the whole night, but it is going to be fun just to be around my friends and family again.”

He also spoke about his close bond with “Sinners” director Ryan Coogler, “He's incredible. Ever since we first met, you know, over a decade ago, the projects that we've been working on, he's a genius, man… He’s an honest person, unapologetically who he is, and he means what he says, and he does what he says. You know what I'm saying? So that's somebody you could trust. So as an actor, it's the best type of dynamic relationship you can have. And as a friend, having somebody you could depend on and rely on is equally as important. And he's all those things.”