Getty Images

“Hacks” co-stars Megan Stalter and Paul W. Downs brought some comedy to the red carpet at the 2026 Critics Choice Awards.

Megan and Paul wore matching orange looks that directly copied Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet at the NYC premiere of “Marty Supreme” last month.

Timothée is expected to attend the Critics Choice Awards tonight, so we’ll have to wait and see if he runs into Paul or Megan.

Both Paul and Timothée are nominated tonight at the show, which is hosted by Chelsea Handler.