Critics Choice Awards: Katherine LaNasa Calls ‘The Pitt’ Co-Star Noah Wyle ‘Hard to Beat’ (Exclusive)

“The Pitt” star Katherine LaNasa chatted with “Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi at the 2026 Critics Choice Awards.

Katherine said she was in awe of all the talent right now. "Okay, I was on the SAG nominating committee last year, and I'm like, no diss to last year, but this year, it's like, ‘Oh.' I wanted I try to watch as much as I can and every performance, and everything's been amazing. I'm so excited… It's been also so enjoyable to watch all of the films and all of the performances on the all the streamers.”

Speaking of her nomination, she said, "It feels really beautiful. It's really been a really beautiful season and it came after a really hard season. So, it's so sweet."

As for the others in her Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series category, she said, “Some of the work is so good. Like Skye [P. Marshall]'s work is so good… Allison Janney, like, so many of the people in my category and others, their work is so wonderful that it's inspiring ,and it makes me feel like I have these fabulous peers, Rhea Seehorn, and I'm just so honored to be considered with them. I believe so much in what they're doing that it just feels like a wonderful group and I'm glad to be a part of it. I love actors.”

Mona commented of “The Pitt," “You guys have been collecting the hardware.”

She replied, “Noah Wyle is pretty hard to beat. I mean, I'm sorry. And I love so many I love so many people in this category. I feel bad for them. I want them all to win, but he just seems like a steamroller. I love Adam Scott and I love ‘Paradise.' Forget about it. I mean, amazing.”

Katherine said she is excited to see Rhea Seehorn. "She's kind of a new friend and… I've been a longtime fan, and so was texting her yesterday and so I'm excited to see her.”

Sharing what fans can expect from her character when "The Pitt" returns this week, she said, “Dana's a little unhinged. So, uh, yeah, it's a little bit of a raggedy, raggedy Dana this year, but she finds her way. It'll be good for the fans. I think she's really reeling from the workplace violence that we saw last year.”