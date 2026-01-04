Critics Choice Awards: Chelsea Handler Remembers Rob Reiner in Monologue

Getty Images

Chelsea Handler took a moment to remember legendary director Rob Reiner during her monologue at the 2026 Critics Choice Awards, which she hosted for the fourth time tonight.

Handler called Reiner the “nicest guy,” adding, “Anyone who ever spent time with Rob Reiner knows that the minute you met him, he felt like an old friend when you were in a conversation with him. He was present, he was focused, and he was funny, and he would ask you tons of questions, whether you were discussing politics or film or the latest beauty trends.”

Chelsea recalled one of her last interactions with Reiner, saying, “He was all in after I sent him a text thanking him for dinner a few months ago. He texted me back and said, ‘We had so much fun with you last night. Thanks for explaining so much about plastic surgery. It was very edifying.'”

Handler closed her monologue by saying, “Rob and Michele [Singer Reiner] were tireless in their efforts to so many important causes, all stemming from one basic idea, decency, and that we should all look out for each other. I think we can all agree that we definitely need more of that. So, let’s use tonight as a reminder of that decency and as a reminder of everything Rob and Michele represented and fought so hard for.”

Rob is known for his performance on “All in the Family,” and for directing the iconic films “When Harry Met Sally,” “The Princess Bride,” “Misery,” and “A Few Good Men,” among others.