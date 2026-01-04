Award Shows January 04, 2026
Critics Choice Awards 2026: The Complete Winners List
FILM
Best Picture
"One Battle After Another"
Best Actor
Timothée Chalamet, “Marty Supreme”
Best Actress
Jessie Buckley, “Hamnet”
Best Supporting Actor
Jacob Elordi, “Frankenstein”
Best Supporting Actress
Amy Madigan, “Weapons”
Best Young Actor or Actress
Miles Caton, “Sinners”
Best Director
Paul Thomas Anderson, “One Battle After Another”
Best Original Screenplay
Ryan Coogler, “Sinners"
Best Adapted Screenplay
Paul Thomas Anderson, “One Battle After Another”
Best Comedy
“The Naked Gun”
Best Animated Feature
“KPop Demon Hunters”
Best Foreign Language Film
“The Secret Agent”
Best Casting and Ensemble
Francine Maisler, “Sinners”
Best Cinematography
Adolpho Veloso, “Train Dreams”
Best Production Design
“Frankenstein”
Best Editing
Stephen Mirrione, “F1: The Movie”
Best Costume Design
“Frankenstein”
Best Hair and Makeup
“Frankenstein”
Best Visual Effects
“Avatar: Fire and Ash”
Best Stunt Design
“Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning”
Best Song
“Golden,” “KPop Demon Hunters”
Best Score
Ludwig Goransson, “Sinners”
Best Sound
“F1: The Movie”
TELEVISION
Best Drama Series
“The Pitt”
Best Actor, Drama Series
Noah Wyle, “The Pitt”
Best Actress, Drama Series
Rhea Seehorn, “Pluribus”
Best Supporting Actor, Drama Series
Tramell Tillman, “Severance”
Best Supporting Actress, Drama Series
Katherine LaNasa, “The Pitt”
Best Comedy Series
“The Studio”
Best Actor, Comedy Series
Seth Rogen, “The Studio”
Best Actress, Comedy Series
Jean Smart, “Hacks”
Best Supporting Actor, Comedy Series
Ike Barinholtz, “The Studio”
Best Supporting Actress, Comedy Series
Janelle James, “Abbott Elementary”
Best Limited Series
“Adolescence”
Best TV Movie
“Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy”
Best Actor, Limited Series or TV Movie
Stephen Graham, “Adolescence”
Best Actress, Limited Series or TV Movie
Sarah Snook, “All Her Fault”
Best Supporting Actor, Limited Series or TV Movie
Owen Cooper, “Adolescence”
Best Supporting Actress, Limited Series or TV Movie
Erin Doherty, “Adolescence”
Best Foreign Language Series
“Squid Game”
Best Animated Series
“South Park”
Best Talk Show
“Jimmy Kimmel Live!”
Best Variety Series
“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver”
Best Comedy Special
“SNL50: The Anniversary Special”