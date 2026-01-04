Skip to Main Content
Award Shows January 04, 2026

Critics Choice Awards 2026: The Complete Winners List

FILM

Best Picture

"One Battle After Another"

Best Actor

Timothée Chalamet, “Marty Supreme”

Best Actress

Jessie Buckley, “Hamnet”

Best Supporting Actor

Jacob Elordi, “Frankenstein”

Best Supporting Actress

Amy Madigan, “Weapons”

Best Young Actor or Actress

Miles Caton, “Sinners”

Best Director

Paul Thomas Anderson, “One Battle After Another”

Best Original Screenplay

Ryan Coogler, “Sinners"

Best Adapted Screenplay

Paul Thomas Anderson, “One Battle After Another”

Best Comedy

“The Naked Gun”

Best Animated Feature

“KPop Demon Hunters”

Best Foreign Language Film

“The Secret Agent”

Best Casting and Ensemble

Francine Maisler, “Sinners”

Best Cinematography

Adolpho Veloso, “Train Dreams”

Best Production Design

“Frankenstein”

Best Editing

Stephen Mirrione, “F1: The Movie”

Best Costume Design

“Frankenstein”

Best Hair and Makeup

“Frankenstein”

Best Visual Effects

“Avatar: Fire and Ash”

Best Stunt Design

“Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning”

Best Song

“Golden,” “KPop Demon Hunters”

Best Score

Ludwig Goransson, “Sinners”

Best Sound

“F1: The Movie”

TELEVISION

Best Drama Series

“The Pitt”

Best Actor, Drama Series

Noah Wyle, “The Pitt”

Best Actress, Drama Series

Rhea Seehorn, “Pluribus”

Best Supporting Actor, Drama Series

Tramell Tillman, “Severance”

Best Supporting Actress, Drama Series

Katherine LaNasa, “The Pitt”

Best Comedy Series

“The Studio”

Best Actor, Comedy Series

Seth Rogen, “The Studio”

Best Actress, Comedy Series

Jean Smart, “Hacks”

Best Supporting Actor, Comedy Series

Ike Barinholtz, “The Studio”

Best Supporting Actress, Comedy Series

Janelle James, “Abbott Elementary”

Best Limited Series

“Adolescence”

Best TV Movie

“Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy”

Best Actor, Limited Series or TV Movie

Stephen Graham, “Adolescence”

Best Actress, Limited Series or TV Movie

Sarah Snook, “All Her Fault”

Best Supporting Actor, Limited Series or TV Movie

Owen Cooper, “Adolescence”

Best Supporting Actress, Limited Series or TV Movie

Erin Doherty, “Adolescence”

Best Foreign Language Series

“Squid Game”

Best Animated Series

“South Park”

Best Talk Show

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

Best Variety Series

“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver”

Best Comedy Special

“SNL50: The Anniversary Special”

