Critics Choice Awards 2026: Quinta Brunson Fangirls Over 'KPop Demon Hunters'

Getty Images

“Abbott Elementary” star Quinta Brunson suited up for the 2026 Critics Choice Awards.

“Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi spoke with Quinta, who revealed what she was looking forward to during this award season.

She said, “It’s really nice to come here and see people. I just saw the girls from "KPop Demon Hunters" and it was really, really nice to tell them that what I think they’ve been doing is amazing… It’s not easy work to do, so I just think that was a cool opportunity to get to meet them and tell them that I really admire what they’ve been able to do.”

Quinta has made her mark in the industry and is now able to give newcomers their flowers!

She commented, “It’s something that makes me feel more present here in this industry… just to tell other people, ‘Hey, I see you… what you’re doing is, it’s cool.'”

“That’s what a lot of people did for me when ‘Abbott’ first came out,” Brunson noted. “It’s nice to genuinely mean that when I’m saying it to other people.”

Since we’re now 2026, does Quinta have any New Year’s resolutions?