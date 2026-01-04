Critics Choice Awards 2026: 'KPop Demon Hunters' Singers React to ‘Golden’ Covers

Getty Images

"KPop Demon Hunters” singers EJAE, Audrey Nuna, and Rei Ami hit the red carpet at the 2026 Critics Choice Awards.

“Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi spoke with them about the movie, which is nominated for Best Animated Film.

Of the positive reception to the flick, Audrey said, “We’ve been taking it day by day and honestly, it’s a blessing.”

The movie’s hit song “Golden” has topped the Billboard Hot 100 for several weeks last year.

Rei Ami called it a “humbling” experience, saying, “We’ve been in the industry for a long time and we’ve been, you know, I think trying to break barriers and be our full selves for a long time as we all can remember, and it's that this film has really given the opportunity to build that bridge.”

The song has been covered countless times.