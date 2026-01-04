Critics Choice Awards 2026: Chase Infiniti Reacts to ‘Crazy’ Award Season

Getty Images

“One Battle After Another” star Chase Infiniti was stunning in yellow at the 2026 Critics Choice Awards.

“Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi spoke with Chase, who is riding high with her breakout role in the film!

Chase called it “crazy” experience so far, saying, “I’ve been loving every second of it.”

Infiniti is enjoying award season, saying, “Getting to do stuff like this. Talking to people who connected with the film who love the film, because I love it so much… Getting that response back is very fulfilling.”

Chase is nominated for Best Actress, going up against big names like Emma Stone, Amanda Seyfried, Renate Reinsve, Rose Byrne and Jessie Buckley.

Chase has been getting rave reviews for her role, something she “can’t wrap [her] head around.”

She said, “I got an influx of response back after the holidays because everyone’s like, ‘I saw your movie.’ So that charged me because I was like, ‘Oh, my God, we’re going into award season. I get to continue to talk about it.’ So, if anything, it made me really excited and really happy.”

Infiniti is keeping in touch with people, saying, “I love that I came in like right at the same time as Teyana [Taylor], too. That was an extra-special moment.”

Showing love for her co-star, Chase called Teyana “my girl,” adding, “I love her.”

As for what she’s excited about tonight, Infiniti said, “Just this experience… just getting to experience it all for the first time in an environment like this with surrounded by so many people who I love dearly.”

Infiniti is ready for award season after resting well on her holiday break. She shared, “I spent time with my family and friends, so that was really a nice recharge.”

With the new year, what is Chase manifesting?