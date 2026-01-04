‘Adolescence’ Dominates Critics Choice Awards 2026

Getty Images

“Adolescence” cleaned up at the 2026 Critics Choice Awards!

The limited series had six nominations, scoring four wins in the first hour.

While the Netflix hit won Best Limited Series, the show’s stars Erin Doherty, Stephen Graham and Owen Cooper also won their categories.

Stephen won Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television, competing against Michael Chernus, Brian Tyree Henry, Charlie Hunnam, Matthew Rhys and Michael Shannon.

Owen beat out his co-star Ashley Walters, Wagner Moura, Nick Offerman, Michael Pena and Ramy Youssef for Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television.

Erin took home Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television, in a category that included co-star Christine Tremarco, Betty Gilpin, Marin Ireland, Sophia Lillis and Julianne Moore.

When the show won Best Limited Series, Stephen made sure to thank the cast and crew, saying, " I'd like to thank all the cast and crew because without any one of them, none of this is possible."

He stressed, "We're all equal."