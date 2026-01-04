‘Abbott Elementary’s’ Sheryl Lee Ralph Doesn't Believe in Resolutions, but Has Advice for 2026 (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Sheryl Lee Ralph stunned in Tony Ward Couture at the 2026 Critics Choice Awards!

The “Abbott Elementary” star said her gown was neoprene, calling it a "very fabulous raincoat" for the rainy Los Angeles weather.

Talking about her nominated co-stars, she said, "I hope that my castmates Janelle James and Chris Perfetti get to feel what I felt like when I won. So, for us, we are on a journey of togetherness, and a win for one is a win for all… I think we should be the critics' choice."

Sheryl was adamant in praising not just the cast, but the show’s writers and producers.

Ralph shared, "I am so happy that we continue to get better and better. We are a great cast because we have great writers… great producers, great support around us. We all get an A+ because we work together so well.”

As for the New Year, she said, "I don't believe in resolutions. But I will tell everybody out there, you’ve got all of these high notions of what you're going to do for the new year. You're going to walk. You're going to drink your water. You're going to do all of that. I say lower your expectations just a little bit. Put in the effort to get it done."