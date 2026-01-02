Tommy Lee Jones’ Daughter Victoria’s Death: 911 Audio Provides New Details

Getty Images

There are new details in the death of Tommy Lee Jones’ daughter Victoria, 34.

TMZ reports Victoria was found dead on New Year’s Day at Fairmont San Francisco.

Dispatch audio obtained by the site reveals she may have suffered a drug overdose.

The dispatcher can be heard saying, “Code 3 for the overdose, color change.”

The San Francisco Police Department tells TMZ that officers responded to a call regarding a deceased person at 3:14 a.m. When they arrived, officers met with paramedics who had declared an adult female dead.

According to TMZ, the Medical Examiner also conducted an investigation. At this time, Victoria’s cause of death is unknown.

A source also told NBC Bay Area that a woman believed to be Victoria was found in the hallway of the hotel. The insider added that no foul play was suspected.