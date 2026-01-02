Tom Brady & Alix Earle Spotted Looking Cozy on New Year’s Eve

Getty Images

Tom Brady, 48, and Alix Earle, 25, have tongues wagging after they were spotted looking flirty on New Year’s Eve.

TMZ reports the stars rang in 2026 in St. Barts.

Video obtained by the site shows them talking, laughing, and dancing together. At one point, she whispers in his ear while rubbing his back.

Alix is fresh off a breakup; in December, she confirmed her split from Houston Texans wide receiver Braxton Berrios, 30, after two years of dating. "Extra" had just spoken with her about Braxton at "Dancing with the Stars" two months ago, as she gushed, "He's the best."

Tom previously dated model Irina Shayk, and was married to Gisele Bündchen from 2009-2022.