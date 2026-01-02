Jennifer Lopez on New Vegas Show & How She’s ‘Dancing Though Life' (Exclusive)

Denise Truscello

Jennifer Lopez kicked off her opening night for her Up All Night in Vegas residency at the Colosseum as Caesars Palace.

“Extra” spoke with Jennifer, who talked about putting the show together — including performing some fun and moving covers!

According to J.Lo, the show is an evolution of her life, saying, “I think about what I want to say and… what the show is about, and it kind of lives and breathes and grows as it goes.”

She added, ‘I wanted it to be something new and surprising and that I had never done and kind of like do the things I’ve dreamed of doing onstage.”

During the show, Lopez covers songs by Lana Del Rey and Elvis Presley.

She noted, “There’s songs that I’ve sung over the years that people don’t know that I love and I just thought, you know… it’s funny how things fall into place and you go, ‘Oh, yeah, this works right here and this works right there.’”

As for the residency, Jennifer described it as “a pop concert wrapped in a musical wrapped in a classic movie.”

Jennifer also reflected on where she is in her life and career going into 2026 and “dancing through life” no matter what it throws at you.