Este Haim & Jonathan Levin Are Married!

Getty Images

Singer Este Haim and tech entrepreneur Jonathan Levin tied the knot on New Year’s Eve!

People magazine reports the nuptials took place in Ojai, California, with an A-list guest list that included Taylor Swift — dressed in a glittery golden gown — and Stevie Nicks. See the pics!

Months before the nuptials, Este brought Vogue along for her final wedding dress fitting in Paris, revealing she chose a Louis Vuitton gown designed by friend Nicolas Ghesquière.

She tried on the gorgeous princess-style dress featuring a detailed jacket that could be removed to reveal a plunging neckline and spaghetti strap.

As Nicolas joined them for the fitting, she told him, “I feel like the exact way that I wanted to be on my wedding day.”

She had previously reflected, “I’ve been looking forward to this day since I was 5… When I was 5, I had this vision of me, coming down a spiral staircase, there’s a scene in Cinderella that probably is what I was mimicking, but I would descend in this giant ballroom gown, and then my fiancé, [my] husband, would be at the bottom and grab my hand.”

Este’s younger sisters Alana and Danielle, who are members of the trio Haim, were also at the fitting where they tried on their pale blue bridesmaid dresses.

Alana pointed out, “We’re Este’s something blue.”

Este quipped, “And kind of my something borrowed,” as Alana joked, “Because you’re going to borrow it afterwards?!”

The bride also shared what she was looking forward to the most at her wedding, “I’m looking forward to seeing my entire family together, for the first time in a long time, and partying with my friends, and finally being married ... The most important thing is that I’m getting married and that I met the right person.”

Este also opened up about Johnny’s shock proposal, revealing he popped the question in December 2024.

“I had Mario Badescu acne medication on, my hair was in a top knot, I had no makeup on, I was in sweats and sneakers, and we were on a hike,” she said.