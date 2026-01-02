A Celebrity Matchmaker’s New Year’s Dating Resolutions for Struggling Singles

Susan Trombetti, Exclusive Matchmaking

Singles are burned out from endless swiping and false starts that lead nowhere, but experts say the tide is turning, and in 2026 dating will shift away from exhaustion and toward intention.

"Most people don’t fail at finding the right person. They fail at sustaining relationships with the right person because they never address the dating patterns they keep repeating," says celebrity matchmaker Susan Trombetti, CEO of Exclusive Matchmaking. "I see this every day from celebrities and CEOs to successful professionals. When you don’t fix the pattern, you simply change the face of the person you date, not the outcome."

To help change those patterns, Trombetti is sharing a list of dating resolutions she's encouraging her clients to make in the new year.

Date with Intention: "Know what you want and know how to articulate about what that actually looks like in real life. Sexual attraction alone is not a good dating strategy. Just because someone is good looking or your type doesn’t mean there is real chemistry or long term compatibility," Trombetti says. "A lasting relationship is built on more than attraction. It requires emotional availability, aligned values, compatible lifestyles, and shared goals. Dating with intention means choosing people who can actually show up for the kind of relationship you want."

Know Your Non-Negotiables and Don't Make Exceptions: "If someone tells you they aren’t looking for anything serious, believe them and move on. If there are substance abuse issues, if they can’t show up to a date on time, find a time for a date, or commit to spending time with you on a regular basis, move on. Trying to work on the relationship only delays the inevitable," she says. "I always say the way to find love in the New Year is to lose the one you keep going back to and are hung up on. Healthy dating requires boundaries, not hope that someone will change."

Stop Dating Quantity and Start Dating Quality: "Dating more people doesn’t lead to better results. It usually leads to dating fatigue and frustration. When dating becomes about validation instead of connection, quality suffers," Trombetti says. "Dating apps encourage the illusion that there is always someone better one swipe away. The result? People stop investing in the person in front of them. One of the most powerful dating resolutions you can make is to slow down, focus, and give promising connections the time they deserve."

Stop Dating Potential: "Potential is not a relationship. Potential won’t love you back, show up consistently, or meet your emotional needs. Dating potential is simply projecting who you hope someone will become rather than accepting who they are today," she says. "Resolve to date emotionally available adults who already share your values and relationship goals. Real compatibility doesn’t require fixing or transforming someone else."

Don’t Confuse Sexual Attraction with Chemistry: "Sexual attraction is immediate. Chemistry and compatibility develop over time. Many singles eliminate good potential partners too quickly because the attraction isn’t instant only to pursue someone else based purely on desire. Those connections often fizzle just as fast," Trombetti says. "When you give someone the chance to build emotional and intellectual chemistry, attraction often follows and lasts. As a matchmaker, I see celebrities and everyday singles alike miss out on great relationships because they confuse intensity with intimacy."

Stop Ignoring Red Flags Just Because Someone Looks Good on Paper: "The right job, the right school, the right income, or the right family background are not guarantees of a healthy relationship. Neither is height, status, or an image in your mind of the perfect partner," she says. "Red flags matter more than résumés. Emotional availability, communication style, and behavior patterns will always outweigh superficial credentials. Don’t force a connection simply because someone checks boxes that look impressive."

Know the Difference Between Needs and Wants: "Needs are not negotiable. Wants are preferences," she says. "When preferences become rigid requirements, dating becomes unnecessarily limited. This is often why people struggle in matchmaking when they expect a different result while repeating the same selection criteria that haven’t worked in the past. Expanding your preferences while honoring your needs opens the door to real compatibility."

Trombetti says even celebrities, who have endless options, struggle with the same dating challenges as other singles, mistaking attraction for chemistry, ignoring red flags, and getting caught in bad timing.

"Dating struggles are universal, and you are not alone," she says. "This year, resolve to break the pattern instead of repeating it. When you date with intention, clarity, and self-awareness, the right relationship doesn’t have to be chased, and it will magically find you."