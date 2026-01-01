Paris Hilton on Cruel 2000s Media, Bond with Britney Spears & Possible Baby #3 (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Paris Hilton is dishing on her documentary film "Infinite Icon: A Visual Memoir,” which shares a name with her 2024 album.

“Extra’s” Terri Seymour spoke with Paris, who opened up about how music saved her.

Paris commented, “Music has always brought me so much happiness and joy and just, like, an escape from having to think about trauma or you know difficult things I went through in my life.”

While she was a “free spirit” and “confident,” Paris admitted that she struggled with the media was in the 2000s.

She explained, “Just so cruel and just the way myself and other young women were treated was just extremely painful and traumatic and it was almost like that type of abuse was entertainment for people back then and the things that they would say to us and the way we were treated would not be accepted today.”

Hilton felt “publicly humiliated” all the time, sharing that it helps to have a friend in Britney Spears to relate to and talk about it with.

She shared, “I was just with Britney like two days ago in Mexico for her birthday and we were talking about it, just what we survived in that way because it was just they were brutal, like every day, just constantly being followed and stalked and just having people invent stories… Everybody was so unkind and it was really hard to go through.”

Paris and Britney find it “healing” to talk about it since “this is not something that many people have been through.”

Turning to her present, Paris gushed over her happy family life with husband Carter, son Phoenix and daughter, London, who just turned 2.

With a big smile on her face, Hilton said, “I’m just so in love with them. Like every day, they just light up my world and they are my entire world.”

Does Paris want to have a third baby?

While she “sometimes” thinks about it, Hilton noted, “I love that I have a boy and a girl, so I don’t know. But you never say never. We’ll see what happens because I love babies so much and they’re growing up so fast.”