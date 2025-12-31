Travis Kelce Reveals the ‘Best’ Christmas Gift He Received Was from Taylor Swift

YouTube/Getty

Travis Kelce revealed the best gift he received this year was from fiancée Taylor Swift!

The Kansas City Chiefs player, however, isn’t spilling the details.

During Travis’ December 31 “New Heights” podcast with brother Jason Kelce, a fan asked via X what their favorite Christmas gifts were this year.

Travis explained, “The best gift that I got was from Taylor. But it gives away things that we’re trying to keep in-house, so not going to say it. I love you, Tay.”

Giving a shout-out to Taylor’s brother, he added, "Austin got me a great gift as well."

Jason noted, “Swifts are good gift givers,” and Travis agreed, "They are great gift givers.”

Last week, Travis dished about a gift he’d given Taylor in the past.

Travis noted, “I will say one of Tay’s favorite gifts that I got her was the bread slicer."

Jason replied, “Oh, nice!”