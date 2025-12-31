‘The Bachelorette’ Alum Peter Kraus Marries Pregnant Fiancée Hana Ostapchuk

Instagram

“The Bachelorette” alum Peter Kraus is married!

Kraus tied the knot with his pregnant fiancée Hana Ostapchuk.

Earlier this week, Hana posted pics from their wedding, writing on Instagram, “12.27.25 🤍 Just Married.”

For their big day, Hana wore a Danielle Frankel Bride gown while Peter opted for a Provenance by Diana Michelle tuxedo.

The wedding comes five months after Peter popped the question seaside.

Along with sharing proposal pics, he gushed on Instagram, “Throughout it all, it was always you. I just had to find you. I love you.”



“Words cannot express the love and happiness we feel. Last night was truly magical and only possible because of an amazing support system of incredible people in our lives! We are so thankful,” Peter went on.

In September, Hana announced that they were expecting their first child together.

Sharing a photo of her growing baby bump, she wrote on Instagram, “A new chapter, the best chapter 🕊️🤰 One week after our engagement, we got the surprise of our lives. Gods plans are perfect, and our hearts are full of gratitude. Angel baby coming this March!! God is so so so good 💛.”

At the time, she was 14 weeks pregnant.