Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom Reunite in London for Special Outing with Daughter Daisy

Getty Images

Exes Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom enjoyed a day out in London with their 5-year-old daughter Daisy.

The stars took Daisy, and Orlando’s son Flynn, 14, to "Paddington: The Musical" at the Savoy Theatre in London’s West End.

The musical’s Instagram account shared photos of the family with Paddington and the cast, as well as Katy and Orlando mingling with the cast individually.

Katy wore a tan sweatsuit with a matching baseball cap for the occasion, while Orlando wore a tan jacket and blue pants.

Daisy wore pink pants and a white top, while Flynn kept it casual in a green sweatshirt and dark pants.

The Instagram caption said, "A rather splendid turn out if we do say so ourselves! 👀🐻”

Katy and Orlando confirmed their split in July after nearly 10 years together.

In a statement, their reps told Page Six, “Due to the abundance of recent interest and conversation surrounding Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry’s relationship, representatives have confirmed that Orlando and Katy have been shifting their relationship over the past many months to focus on coparenting.”

The statement continued, “They will continue to be seen together as a family, as their shared priority is — and always will be — raising their daughter with love, stability and mutual respect.”

Perry and Bloom first sparked dating rumors in 2016 after connecting at a Golden Globes party.

After dating for a year, they called it quits, however, they eventually rekindled their relationship in 2018, and Bloom proposed a year later.