Julianne Hough & Rob Gronkowski Have Dance Moves Ready for New Year’s Rockin’ Eve!

The countdown to midnight kicks off tonight in NYC on "Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest."

“Extra” was behind the scenes with his good friend and co-host Julianne Hough at rehearsals.

"I have learned from the best,” she said. “I watched Ryan do this many, many years, and it's just iconic. I mean, everybody around the country watches this show and rings in the new year, and there’s nothing like coming together for a shared experience. And what better way to do that than to celebrate and hear great music and dance?”

Julianne will be stationed in Las Vegas with four-time Super Bowl champ Rob Gronkowski.

Hough said of Gronkowsi, “We were just rehearsing. That guy is so tall! I knew he was tall, but then in person it was much taller, but he's super playful and fun. And we are going to have a blast.”

“Extra” also spoke with Rob, who shared, "Julianne is just a wonderful, just terrific person and host. I've been watching her every season on ‘Dancing with the Stars.' I'm a big fan.”

He added, "You know, hosting the crazy party on New Year’s Eve is the greatest time… I keep saying it's the best party to be a part of.”

Gronk compared his dance moves to Elvis Presley's, dishing, “He just gyrates, you know, and that's how I dance."

Rockin’ Eve’s impressive lineup for the evening will include Diana Ross, Mariah Carey, 50 Cent, Chappell Roan, Charlie Puth and “K-Pop Demon Hunters” singers Ejae, Audrey Nuna, and Rei Ami.

Meanwhile, Jason Aldean and Lainey Wilson will headline CBS’ “New Year’s Eve Live.” and NBC will celebrate the biggest pop moments of the year and re-air its hit special “Wicked: One Wonderful Night.”