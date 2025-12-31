2026 Movie Preview: Margot Robbie & Jacob Elordi Bring the Heat in ‘Wuthering Heights’

There are some big stars in movies set to blow up the box office in 2026!

“Extra’s” Derek Hough is breaking it all down with Fandango’s Nikki Novak and Comscore’s Paul Dergarabedian.

Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi are bringing romance and plenty of heat in “Wuthering Heights.”

Nikki said, "I can't wait to see the chemistry between Margot and Jacob,” adding, “This is more than a love story. This is desire, obsession.”

Paul joked, “This is not your grandparents' 'Wuthering Heights.’"

And the Michael Jackson biopic “Michael” is already getting attention.

Paul pointed out, “The YouTube views on this trailer are through the roof."

Nikki added, "The director said it's a front-row seat into peeking behind the curtain of Michael's life. They are going to address controversy. They are going to tell the full story of his life."

"Star Wars" fans have been waiting for “The Mandalorian and Grogu" with Pedro Pascal, Jeremy Allen White and Sigourney Weaver starring alongside Baby Yoda.

Nikki said, "They've had three seasons of 'The Mandalorian.' Instead of doing Season 4, they decided to put it up on the big screen. 'Star Wars' fans have been waiting for another big-screen movie.”