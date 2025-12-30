Tom Hiddleston & Zawe Ashton Welcome Baby #2

Getty Images

Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton are parents again!

Hiddleston announced the birth of their second child in a new GQ interview.

According to GQ, Hiddleston experienced the baby’s arrival “just the other day.”

In the interview, Tom revealed that his sister just gave birth to her own baby, too.

He called birth the “most beautiful, profound, earth-shattering, life-altering” experience.

Last month, Ashton hinted at possibly giving birth to their bundle of joy by bringing up “postpartum recovery.”

She wrote on Instagram, “Today, I chose to mark a milestone in postpartum recovery with a trip to one of the @littlevillagehq baby banks, dedicated to supporting families all year round.”

“Throughout my recovery, I have thought deeply about the children in our world facing the most devastating living conditions and those tirelessly working to protect them,” Zawe went on. “I’ve reflected deeply on the ongoing war against children, a fight I am fiercely committed to.”

In June, Zawe announced that she was pregnant.

Ashton debuted her growing baby bump in an Emilia Wickstead gown at the SXSW London premiere of his film “The Life of Chuck.”

She told Vogue magazine , “I feel really lucky to be working with someone that I know and who’s been such a champion of me at this sensitive red-carpet dressing moment. I feel like I’ll be very held on an evening where, as an expectant mother, you can feel a little bit exposed."

“I think that every time you step onto a red carpet, there’s a really unique opportunity to express your authentic self, your individuality, your creativity, and celebrate where you are at in that moment," Ashton added. "I’m really grateful to Emilia and her team, and can’t wait to reveal this look!"