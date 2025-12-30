Taylor Swift Makes Low-Key Kansas City Chiefs Christmas Party Appearance with Fellow WAGS

Instagram

Taylor Swift is one of the biggest superstars in the world, but she doesn’t always want to take the spotlight!

Swift recently attended a holiday party with fellow “WAGS” of Kansas City Chiefs players.

In an Instagram clip shared by Ana Demmer, who is dating the team’s lineman Creed Humprey, Swift is briefly seen in a group shot with friend Brittany Mahomes.

While Brittany was in the front row with some of the other girls, Taylor opted to stand in the back, almost hidden by a Snoopy display.

Taylor’s holiday look was hidden, but she was spotted with her signature red lipstick!

Ana captioned the video, “This year went by faster than napoleon tripling in size. but man am i thankful for another one. see you soon, 2026."

Just days ago, Taylor cheered on fiancé Travis Kelce at the Chiefs’ Christmas Day game.

The game marked the team’s last home game of the season, as they competed against the Denver Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. In the end, the Broncos won 20-13.

Taylor, wearing an oversized red leather jacket, attended with her mom Andrea and brother Austin.

At the game, Swift was in a giving mood, gifting $600 to a stadium employee named Robyn.

Robyn wrote on Facebook that Swift approached her, saying, “Thank you so much for working on Christmas, please take this.”

“My mind just froze,” Robyn admitted, “Of course I said, 'Merry Christmas and thank you so much.'”

According to Robyn, the generous tip was “my whole paycheck for two weeks.”

Robyn “immediately started crying,” adding, “I came home and can't bring myself to spend it. So, I framed one. Still haven’t spent any.”

Robyn wrapped her post, writing, “Taylor and Travis are beautifully kind people. It’s very true, incredible and very kind people. Merry Christmas and happy birthday to me."

The Christmas game may have been Travis’ last home game of his career, should he choose to retire.