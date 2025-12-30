Tatiana Schlossberg, JFK’s Granddaughter, Dies at 35

Getty Images

Tatiana Schlossberg, the granddaughter of 35th president of the United States John F. Kennedy and his wife Jacqueline Bouvier Kennedy, has died at the age of 35.

Schlossberg’s family announced the sad news on Tuesday.

In a statement posted on the JFK Library Foundation’s Instagram, her family wrote, “Our beautiful Tatiana passed away this morning. She will always be in our hearts. George, Edwin and Josephine Moran, Ed, Caroline, Jack, Rose and Rory.”

Schlossberg, the daughter of Caroline Kennedy Schlossberg and Edwin Schlossberg and the sister of artist Rose Schlossberg and aspiring politician Jack Schlossberg, confirmed her terminal cancer diagnosis in late November, writing about her battle in an essay for The New Yorker .

The worst day of her life came on one of the best days — on May 25, 2024, when her daughter was born, her doctor detected an off-the-charts abnormal lack of white blood cells in Schlossberg's tests. Right away, he said it might be leukemia.

Within hours, her medical team informed her they were reasonably sure it was leukemia.

"The diagnosis was acute myeloid leukemia, with a rare mutation called Inversion 3," she wrote. "It was mostly seen in older patients. Every doctor I saw asked me if I had spent a lot of time at Ground Zero, given how common blood cancers are among first responders. I was in New York on 9/11, in the sixth grade, but I didn’t visit the site until years later. I am not elderly — I had just turned 34"

She was told she would need chemo, a bone-marrow transplant, and more chemo.