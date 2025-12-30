Mel Gibson & Rosalind Ross Split

Getty Images

Mel Gibson, 69, and screenwriter Rosalind Ross, 35, are calling it quits after nine years together.

The two announced their separation in a statement to People magazine.

They said, “Although it’s sad to end this chapter in our lives, we are blessed with a beautiful son and will continue to be the best parents possible.”

They share son Lars, 8.

According to the outlet, Mel and Rosalind have been separated for a year.

Earlier this year, the couple lost their home in the Los Angeles wildfires.

During an appearance on “Elizabeth Vargas Reports,” Gibson shared, “The good news is that those in my family and those I love are all well, and we're all happy and healthy and out of harm's way, that's all I can care about, really.”

Amid the split news, Mel is working on his “The Passion of the Christ” follow-up “The Resurrection of the Christ.”

Mel and Rosalind made their last public appearance together at a photo-call for “Father Stu” in 2022.

Getty Images