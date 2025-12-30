Gina Rodriguez & Joe LoCicero Welcome Baby #2 — See the First Pics!

“Jane the Virgin” star Gina Rodriguez is a mom again!

On Tuesday, Rodriguez announced the birth of her second child with husband Joe LoCicero.

Along with a pic of herself holding their bundle of joy, Gina wrote, “2025 gave me Her. Lucille Edith LoCicero. I love you forever baby girl.”

Lucille is joining their son Charlie, 2.

In July, Gina broke the news of her pregnancy on the red carpet for Netflix’s Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano 3 fight at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Rodriguez cradled her baby bump while hitting the carpet.

Noam Galai/Getty Images for Netflix

In an interview with People magazine, she admitted, “I'm terrified of birth. It's so painful. But I'm so excited for our baby girl to come into this world. And so, it's like, I'll do what I gotta do to get her here."

As for what she was craving this time around, Gina shared, “More sweets this time. I guess girls crave sweets. My boy didn't. And I mean, I'm wearing flats. I figured it out the second time around. We're going flats, we're going comfortable with a stretch. Those are the little things I learned."

Rodriguez showed some love and appreciation for her husband Joe for being so hands-on!