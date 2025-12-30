Drew Taggart Marries Marianne Fonseca

Getty Images

The Chainsmokers’ Drew Taggart, 35, and Marianne Fonseca, 36, are officially husband and wife!

On Monday, the pair announced their marriage on Instagram.

They captioned a video celebrating their "I dos" on the beach, “WE ARE MARRIED!”

In the video, which is set to Austin Farwell’s “Champagne,” the two are seen dancing before Marianne jumps into Drew’s arms and kisses him.

Just weeks ago, Taggart showed some love for Fonseca, gushing on Instagram, "Wow i love this girl so much!!! I can’t believe she agreed to marry me 🤣 Happy birthday Mari, i can’t wait to celebrate you forever!"

Last year, Marianne opened up on their ideal wedding, telling People magazine, “We’re planning to keep it really small. I want it to feel very intimate, with just the people we truly love. I don’t want it to feel like ‘work’ to get married. I want to enjoy it and feel vulnerable with our closest loved ones."

The wedding came a year after Taggart popped the question at famed restaurant Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica.

At the time, Fonseca shared, “Nobody was there at the time of the proposal because Drew knew I wanted the moment to be just between us. Afterward, everyone arrived, and I already had the ring on. Some people already knew, and others didn’t — it was so special seeing how happy everyone was for us!"

The two met at Madonna and her manager Guy Oseary's 2023 Oscars party, held at Oseary’s home.

In September of 2023, Drew recalled their first meeting on Instagram , “I fell in love with this girl named Mari last spring which you probably know by now if you if you’ve been following this page for the last 6 months. A few weeks after we started hanging out i was in NYC in the studio and wrote this song called ‘Summertime Friends’ about the night we met. I had run into her at this party in LA (classic). We had known each other in passing for a couple years but never had a substantial conversation. She said hi to me at the bar where I was stuck making small talk with a couple I didn’t really know.”