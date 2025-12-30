Dakota Johnson & Role Model Spark Dating Rumors

Getty Images

Months after calling it quits with Coldplay’s Chris Martin, Dakota Johnson has people talking about her dating life!

In photos obtained by TMZ, Dakota, 36, was spotted having dinner with 28-year-old singer Role Model.

TMZ

The two were photographed at a holiday dinner with friends, opting to sit next to each other.

Sources told the outlet that the two were “cuddled up” and very “close” at the intimate dinner.

TMZ

In June, rumors were swirling that Dakota and Chris broke up after eight years together.

They were on-again, off-again for years.

When they were hit with split rumors in August 2024, Dakota’s rep shot down the gossip, confirming they were still “happily together.”

Dakota made rare comments about Chris in 2024 in an interview with Bustle .

She said, "I love watching him. I could watch him every day. I don’t know how to explain it. I feel like, I don’t know... I’m watching my most favorite being do his most favorite thing."

Johnson also talked about his children Moses, 19, and Apple, 21, with ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow.

"I love those kids like my life depends on it," Johnson said. "With all my heart."

The actress also said she was open to having kids. "If that’s meant to happen for me, I’m totally down for it," she shared.