Beyoncé Reaches Billionaire Status

Getty Images

Beyoncé is now part of the billionaire club!

According to Forbes, Queen Bey is only the fifth musician to reach the milestone, joining big names like her husband Jay-Z, Taylor Swift, Bruce Springsteen and Rihanna.

Over the past few years, Beyoncé has had major success with her tours!

Her recent Cowboy Carter tour grossed over $400 million in ticket sales, making history as the highest-earning country tour. Her tour merchandise added another $50 million to the pot.

In 2023, her Renaissance tour, which spanned 39 cities, earned close to $600 million.

Through her company Parkwood Entertainment, Beyoncé is taking ownership of her music, concerts, and documentaries.

In an 2013 interview, she opened up about her growing empire in a Q&A for her album “Beyoncé,” saying, “When I decided to manage myself, it was important that I didn’t go to some big management company, I felt like I wanted to follow the footsteps of Madonna and be a powerhouse and have my own empire and show other women when you get to this point in your career you don’t have to go sign with someone else and share your money and your success — you do it yourself.”

Bey has been in the industry for quite some time, stepping into the spotlight as the lead singer in Destiny’s Child in the late ‘90s.