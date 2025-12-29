'Southern Charm's' Naomie Olindo & Billy Haire Engaged

Instagram

Naomie Olindo, 32, and Billy Haire, 39, are engaged!

The “Southern Charm” star announced the news on Sunday in a joint Instagram post.

She wrote, "The luckiest girl in the whole wide world,” alongside a carousel of images from Billy’s romantic proposal.

In the pics, it appears the couple were on a walk with their dogs when he got down on one knee to pop the question. Afterward, they shared a hug and kiss before enjoying a beverage on the beach.

Olindo’s fellow “Southern Charm” stars congratulated her in the comments. Taylor Ann Green wrote, "Congratulations to the sweetest humans!!!!🤍✨🪩”

Madison LeCroy added, "🍾🍾 Can’t wait to celebrate 🤍.”

Roddy Rey posted, "Congratulations darling angel!!! ✨🥂🎉✨"

Instagram

Later, Naomi showed off her ring during a FaceTime call with friend Amy Driggers, who posted screen grabs of the bling on Instagram Stories.

Us Weekly first reported Naomie and Billy were seeing each other in April, after they shared a photo together on social media.