'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Reveals She’s Related to Ex-Husband Kody Brown

Getty Images

“Sister Wives” star Christine Brown dropped a bombshell on Sunday’s episode… she’s related to her ex-husband Kody Brown!

It turns out the exes are "third cousins, once removed.”

Christine revealed the news in a confessional alongside her current husband David Woolley.

"I knew growing up that I would have to marry a convert because I was literally related to everybody in the church," she said. "I did marry a convert, but I was still related to him, too."

She then confirmed, "Yeah, I'm related to Kody.”

Christine went on, "Third cousins, once removed is fully legal. Fully. Polygamy's not legal, but [I'm] third cousins, once removed from Kody.”

One of Kody’s other exes, Janelle Brown, added that Christine and Kody always had a running joke about being cousins.

"I think in the polygamous families, this kind of stuff happens all the time,” Janelle explained. "It wasn't the kind of relationship where you saw each other at a family reunion. It was a very distant relationship but they would always joke about being cousins. It's a small community.”

Christine was Kody’s third wife in a polygamous marriage. At the time of their spiritual marriage in 1994, he was already wed to Meri Brown and Janelle. He later married his current wife Robyn Brown in 2014.

Kody has since split with his first three wives, including his breakup with Christine in 2021. She married Woolley in October 2023.