Khloé Kardashian Reacts to Tristan Thompson Reconciliation Rumors

Khloé Kardashian isn’t shying away from chatter over herself and her ex, Tristan Thompson.

The stars split in 2021, but eagle-eyed fans noticed his name was included on a Kardashian gingerbread house alongside family members’ names and their partners.

Her sisters' exes like Kanye West and Scott Disick, however, were not included.

One fan commented on Khloé’s Instagram account, "I see Tristan is on the Gingerbread House, girl, he ain’t gonna change. Be careful!"

Khloé replied, "Hey baby. He’s my children’s father and forever apart of our family. Thank you though 😉 trust me. My kids come first forever and always ❤️ Merry Christmas.”

Kardashian and Thompson dated on and off from 2016-2021 and share daughter True, 7, and son Tatum, 3.