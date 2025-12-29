Judge Bars Release of Rob Reiner & Wife Michele’s Autopsy Findings

Getty Images

Rob Reiner and wife Michele Singer Reiner’s autopsy findings will not be released, reports the Los Angeles Times.

The Los Angeles Medical Examiner’s office received a court order initiated by the Los Angeles Police Department and signed by Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Deirdre Hill restricting the release of “any investigative information, notes, reports, or photos.”

The ME’s office had previously stated online that Rob and Michele died from “multiple sharp force injuries.” The manner of death for both was listed as “homicide.”

Now, the ME tells the Times in a statement, “Due to the court order the information is no longer available. No other case information or records, including the Medical Examiner report, can be released or posted on the website until further notice.”

The LAPD told the paper that sealing the records was “to ensure detectives from Robbery-Homicide Division learned of important information surrounding their deaths before the media and the public.”

The department added, “The order was not sought to undermine transparency.”