Britney Spears Sends Sarcastic Christmas Message to 'Sweet Innocent Family’

Getty Images

Britney Spears seemed to call out her family over the weekend after several loved ones gathered for Christmas without her.

She shared a photo of a Christmas tree and wrote, "Merry late Christmas to my beautiful family who have never disrespected me, harmed me, ever done anything completely unacceptable or caused unbelievable trauma, the kind you can’t fix … to my dear sweet innocent family… so so sorry I was busy this Christmas but I will definitely show up and surprise you soon… I can’t wait.”

Spears also had a special message for her 7-year-old niece Ivey, writing, “Hello, beautiful Ivy … I just want to hold you, my love.”

The pop singer closed with, "Godspeed, friends.”

Britney’s message was posted days after her mother Lynne and sister Jamie Lynn celebrated the holidays in Louisiana with Britney’s son Preston, 20.

Instagram

Jamie Lynn shared Christmas photos that also included the “Zoey 101” star’s husband Jamie Watson and her daughters Maddie, 17, and Ivey.

A source previously told People magazine that Britney’s son Jayden, 19, spent Christmas with his mom.

The insider shared, "Britney had a fun time celebrating Christmas with Jayden — it's been such a special holiday.”

Britney also spent Christmas 2024 with Jayden. At the time, she wrote on Instagram, “Best Christmas of my life !!! I haven’t seen my boys in 2 years !!! Tears of joy and literally in shock everyday koo koo crazy so in love and blessed !!! I’m speechless thank you Jesus !!!”