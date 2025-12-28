Melanie Watson, Inspiring 'Diff'rent Strokes' Actress, Dies at 57

NBC & Facebook

Melanie Watson, a disabled actress remembered for her charming performances on four episodes of "Diff'rent Strokes," has died at 57.

TMZ reports her brother Robert Watson confirmed her death, saying she died December 26 in Colorado Springs following a hospitalization.

Watson became a face of the disease osteogenesis imperfecta, also known as brittle-bone disease, playing perky Kathy Gordon on "Diff'rent Strokes," the sitcom that made Gary Coleman a star.

In a 2020 IndieWire piece about Norman Lear, Watson recalled difficulties she faces working on the set of the show. “I was a pill. I was always playing with my yo-yo and listening to my Walkman.”

She went on to say, “Back in those days I didn’t have a wheelchair, so I was carried everywhere.”

The crew helped her, but it was still a slog for the young actress.

Interestingly, a famous episode of the series focused on Coleman's character innocently but misguidedly encouraging Watson's character to try walking without crutches. Watson did as she was asked, but resented that it was "somebody else's dream." In truth, she was fearful of crutches.

Nonetheless, Watson had high praise for Lear-produced show and for Lear, telling IndieWire, “I’m proud of Norman for going against the norm and doing something."

Watson left acting after "Diff'rent Strokes," and co-founded the charity Train Rite, which trained dogs to be service animals.