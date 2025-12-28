IMDb’s Most Popular Stars of 2025

Getty Images

IMDb has revealed its Top 10 Stars of 2024

The Top 10 Stars list is female-driven, with Isabela Merced topping it! Aimee Lou Wood, Sydney Sweeney, Britt Lower, Sydney Chandler and Vanessa Kirby also made the list.

There were four men on the list, including the iconic Tom Cruise! Other guys on the list were Matthew Goode, “The White Lotus” actor Walton Goggins, and “Superman” star David Corenswet.